MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $40.58 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of MGM Growth Properties worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

