MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $409,181.86

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $409,181.86 and approximately $5.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00105051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00025521 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 427,681,726 coins and its circulating supply is 150,379,798 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

