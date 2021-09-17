Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Bank of America

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $163.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.59 and a 200-day moving average of $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,830,000 after acquiring an additional 170,736 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,646,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

