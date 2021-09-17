Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,131 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.8% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $305.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

