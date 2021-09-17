Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $9.73

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $10.25. Microvast shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 2,921 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth $652,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

