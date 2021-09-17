Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $9.73

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $10.25. Microvast shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 2,921 shares.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.
About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
