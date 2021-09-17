Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $218.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAA. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.93.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $191.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

