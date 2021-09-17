Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,302 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 57,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 122.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BME stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $50.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

