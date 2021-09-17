Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 5,500 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $262,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

