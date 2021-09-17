Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $178.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.44 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.