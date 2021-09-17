Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 71.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $223,000.

NYSE:HPF opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

