Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 190 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $663.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $677.42 and its 200 day moving average is $590.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.