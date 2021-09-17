Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRY opened at $38.28 on Friday. Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $2.0581 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

MALRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.