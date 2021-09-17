Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 765 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,475.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,514.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,325.25. The stock has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

