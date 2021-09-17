Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $665.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $316.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.00.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.