Mission Wealth Management LP Has $858,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $382.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $390.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $691,847. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

