Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,591 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $48.22 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06.

