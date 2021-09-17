Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 320 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.73. The company had a trading volume of 28,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,303. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.