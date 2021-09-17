Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 660 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 496,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,818,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $81.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,700 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

