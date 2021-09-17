Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 660 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,700 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 496,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,818,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $81.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

