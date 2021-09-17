Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 60 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,550.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,517.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,343.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $945.00 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.