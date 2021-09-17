Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $52,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 370 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 317,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 772,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $108,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 53,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.52. 438,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212,232. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day moving average of $140.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,006,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,555,946. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

