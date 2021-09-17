Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,614,000 after acquiring an additional 130,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 72,412 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Robert Half International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 55,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

RHI stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.13. 6,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,123. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

