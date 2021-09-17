Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $71,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.13. 55,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,510. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

