Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $80,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 50.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.24. 19,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.10. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

