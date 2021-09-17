Mizuho Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $82.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.38.

NYSE ES opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.26. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 164,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 565,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

