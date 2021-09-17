Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.1 days.

MLLCF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 4,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.