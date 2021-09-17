Monavale (MONA) Market Cap Tops $3.96 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for about $449.58 or 0.00950312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $3.96 million and $3,043.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Monavale

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,721 coins and its circulating supply is 8,815 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

