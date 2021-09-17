Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.97

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 4345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James K. Price purchased 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $504,031.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua W. Lemaire purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $89,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,895 shares of company stock valued at $8,746,691. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

