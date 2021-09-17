Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 2,364 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Schlumberger by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 897,159 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,196 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.