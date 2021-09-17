Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,616,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after buying an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,864,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,619,000 after buying an additional 974,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $74.95 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.91.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

