Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,785 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $451.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $481.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,334. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.06.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

