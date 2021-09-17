Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,296 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $70.00 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

