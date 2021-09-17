Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,399 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

