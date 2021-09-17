Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 6,001 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

RPD stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.73 and a 52-week high of $125.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

