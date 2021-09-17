Morgan Stanley Cuts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $67.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

OGS stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ONE Gas by 92.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 19.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

