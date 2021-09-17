Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $762.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TDG. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $680.38.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock opened at $604.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.87. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $27,256,835. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.