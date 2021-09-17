MoSys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,505 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,271% compared to the average daily volume of 190 call options.
Shares of MoSys stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.11. MoSys has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.
MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 70.97%.
MoSys Company Profile
MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.
