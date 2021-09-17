MoSys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,505 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,271% compared to the average daily volume of 190 call options.

Shares of MoSys stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.11. MoSys has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 70.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOSY. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MoSys in the second quarter worth about $686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MoSys by 81.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MoSys in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in MoSys in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoSys in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.