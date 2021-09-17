Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Update

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MYHI remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 117,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,880. Mountain High Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Mountain High Acquisitions

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. engages in the provision of infrastructure assets to licensed producers, processors and retailers of the cannabis industry. It also plans to acquire assets such as equipment, real estate and technologies for the development of the business. The company was founded by Alan Smith on September 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

