Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

