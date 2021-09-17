MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director William M. Lambert Sells 10,000 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $153.67 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MSA Safety by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

