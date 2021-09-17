MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $20,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $652.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $613.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.03. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

