Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIN. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIN stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

