Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $303.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 410.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $308.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,651.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,169. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

