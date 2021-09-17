Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Unisys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Unisys by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Unisys by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unisys by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Unisys by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UIS opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

