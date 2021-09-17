Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

