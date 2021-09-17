MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Update

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.