MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Raised to $43.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,483,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,039,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,790,000 after buying an additional 2,327,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after buying an additional 69,940 shares in the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

