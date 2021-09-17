MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Raised to $43.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.
Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.
