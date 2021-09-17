Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 4.9% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.09 and last traded at $85.80. 145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.81.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $689.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

