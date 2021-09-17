Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Kevin S. Buchel Sells 1,696 Shares

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 110,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,613. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $757.90 million, a P/E ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

