National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 79,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

NYSE:WPC opened at $76.13 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.052 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

